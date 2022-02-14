Woman charged with murder after aunt found dead in Harlem bathtub

article

A Harlem woman is accused of killing her 56-year-old aunt in the apartment they shared.

Kristie Miro, 30, faces murder charges in connection with the death of Ana Nieves, 56.

The NYPD was called their third-floor apartment E. 100th St. on Friday evening.

They found Nieves dead in the bathtub. She was fully clothed with trauma to her head.

Police did not release any possible move in the case.

It was unclear if Miro had a lawyer.