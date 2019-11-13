Woman caught on video stealing dogs in the Bronx

The New York City Police Department released security video showing a woman stealing dogs from an alley in the Bronx.

The video shows the woman entering an alley at 1439 Prospect Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. on Nov. 9 where a 33-year-old woman had left her four dogs, police said. The dog-napper apparently put the pooches in a red SUV.

If you have any information, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477, nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

