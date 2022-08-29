NYC woman falls into basement after bathroom floor collapses

A Bronx woman survived with only minor injuries after plunging into her apartment building's basement after her bathroom floor collapsed.

The NYPD says it happened just before 10 a.m. on Sunday on Shakespeare Ave. in the Highbridge section.

The 20-year-old woman was in her 1st floor apartment when the floor collapsed beneath her.

EMS took her to Lincoln Hospital for treatment but her injuries were only minor.

The Department of Buildings sent inspectors to the 6-story building. They blamed a lack of proper maintenance for the collapse.

The landlord was issued a violation and was ordered to immediately contract the services of a Professional Engineer, and submit to DOB a engineering report on the structural stability of the floor inside the rest of the apartment.

A partial vacate order was issued for the apartment where the floor collapsed.