Woman badly injured while cutting down tree: Suffolk Police

A woman was critically injured Friday when she fell attempting to cut down a tree near her home in Suffolk County.

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, Tanya Pirro, 44, was cutting down a street outside of her home in Shirley on Carnation Drive at around 11 a.m. when the tree snapped, and she fell off of the ladder she was using.

Pirro was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital via police helicopter, with what is only being described as "critical injuries."

