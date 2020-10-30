Woman, 8-year-old girl dead after being struck by SUV in Queens

article

A 54-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl were killed when they were struck by an out-of-control SUV in Queens on Friday evening.

The incident happened at 164th Street and Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, Queens.

Authorities say the SUV was headed southbound on 164th Street when the driver lost control and struck the two pedestrians.

Both victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the car remained at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

So far this year, more than 200 pedestrians have been killed on New York City's streets, the highest number of the de Blasio administration.