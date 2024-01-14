Woman, 53, killed in horrific Bronx hit-and-run

article

A Bronx woman was struck by two cars and killed in a horrific hit-and-run crash in the Bronx on Saturday evening.

The incident happened near Melrose Avenue and 157th Street at around 7:15 p.m.

Surveillance footage caught the moment of the crash, showing the victim, 53-year-old Loudes Camilo, attempting to cross the street when she was struck and thrown into the air by a white SUV.

The victim landed on the ground, where she was then hit by a second car, a gray Jeep Wrangler heading in the opposite direction.

Camilo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gray Jeep Wrangler that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the Bronx on Saturday.

The driver of the gray Jeep Wrangler stayed at the scene of the incident, while the driver of the white SUV drove away.

So far, no arrests have been made and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.