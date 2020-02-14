Winning couple celebrates Valentine’s Day with dinner alone at Grand Central Terminal

A couple celebrated Valentine's Day with a unique experience at Grand Central Terminal.

The pair, who were randomly selected from 16,000 entries to the Under the Stars raffle, were treated to a three-course meal by a Michelin-rated restaurant that included a wine pairing, two cocktails, and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne.

The two-hour experience began at 2:30 a.m.

The couple was alone -without cameras capturing their experience- for 45 minutes.

While enjoying their meal, a pianist serenaded them under the terminal's starry ceiling.

The contest was sponsored GCT and a retail management company.