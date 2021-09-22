Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
6
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County

Winning $432M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold at Manhattan pizzeria

Published 
Midtown
FOX 5 NY
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets sit inside a convenience store in Lower Manhattan, Oct. 23, 2018 in New York City. article

FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets sit inside a convenience store in Lower Manhattan, Oct. 23, 2018 in New York City.

NEW YORK - Someone who went out for pizza in Midtown will soon be taking home a whole lot of dough after hitting the Mega Millions jackpot. 

The winning ticket for the $432M jackpot was bought at Pronto Pizza on West 48th Street.

"Had a couple of winners, three million, two million, but this time is big, big, big!" said owner David Khirali.

The winning numbers were 36, 41, 45, 51, and 56, plus the gold Mega Ball 13.

The unknown winner is now the owner of the most lucrative ticket ever sold in New York City and the second-largest jackpot won in the history of New York. 

"I hope it's a regular guy. They deserve it," Khirali said.

It's also the second Mega Millions jackpot to be won in New York this year after a couple from Oneida County won $96M in February.

The jackpot prize is worth $314.4 million in cash. Pronto Pizza will receive a check for roughly $10,000 or so from the state for selling the winning ticket, which Khirali says he plans to put toward his payroll.

In Connecticut, a ticket matching the five winning numbers was sold to win the $1 million second-place prize. 

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters | Get the Fox 5 Weather App