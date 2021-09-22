Winning $432M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold at Manhattan pizzeria

article

Someone who went out for pizza in Midtown will soon be taking home a whole lot of dough after hitting the Mega Millions jackpot.

The winning ticket for the $432M jackpot was bought at Pronto Pizza on West 48th Street.

"Had a couple of winners, three million, two million, but this time is big, big, big!" said owner David Khirali.

The winning numbers were 36, 41, 45, 51, and 56, plus the gold Mega Ball 13.

The unknown winner is now the owner of the most lucrative ticket ever sold in New York City and the second-largest jackpot won in the history of New York.

"I hope it's a regular guy. They deserve it," Khirali said.

It's also the second Mega Millions jackpot to be won in New York this year after a couple from Oneida County won $96M in February.

The jackpot prize is worth $314.4 million in cash. Pronto Pizza will receive a check for roughly $10,000 or so from the state for selling the winning ticket, which Khirali says he plans to put toward his payroll.

In Connecticut, a ticket matching the five winning numbers was sold to win the $1 million second-place prize.

Advertisement