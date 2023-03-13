Will the Silicon Valley Bank collapse trickle from Wall Street to Main Street?

Investors and customers are filled with anxiety watching the stock market rise and fall.

Lines at local banks stretch around the block as customers attempt to withdraw their hard-earned money, from what they thought were trusted lending institutions.

More concerning is that what has happened on Wall Street, typically trickles down to Main Street.

The question: is main street in crisis?

"I don't think that main street is in crisis. I don't think there's any reason to take money out of a standard checking or savings account,’ says Professor Richard Squire, of Fordham University.

The run on deposits at Silicon Valley Bank have caused concern about other regional banks, like First Republic Bank.

These are banks that lend heavily to small and mid-sized business. They are known for their support of the communities they service.

The collapse of these banks, might change the way Americans bank, to keep their deposits under the FDIC limit of 250-thousand dollars.

"Here's what they're going to do, is they're going to open up accounts in multiple banks and they're going to take, say, their payroll account. They're going to put it in one bank and they're going to put their tax account in another bank and they're going to put their operational account in a third bank and they're going to start spreading the money out, " says Banking expert, Carl Gould.

Another thing that main street cares about: Mortgage rates.

Mortgage rates fell Monday to 6.57%, on the news of the banking crisis, that’s down from last Wednesday’s high of over 7%.

"I don't i don't see the housing market coming to any sort of halt by any stretch because there's so much demand versus supply. But it will slow down. And the and the he fed is trying to slow it down so inflation doesn't get out of hand, " says Gould.

Professor Squire believes, "We know that the stock market took a real beating today, people moving out of stocks and bonds and then also a perception that money may start loosening again in the near future. Both of those will tend to put more push mortgage rates down."