Wild NYC shooting caught on camera

A shocking video released by the NYPD shows a wild shootout in the Bronx.

The video shows the gunfight between two groups in front of 635 E. 169th St. in the Morrisania section of the borough.

It happened on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at about 9:45 p.m.

Two groups exchanged multiple rounds of gunfire as people ran and dove for cover.

Police say that no one was reported to be injured in the mayhem. At least eight people were involved.

Police were hoping that someone would recognize people in the video and call Crime Stoppers with tips.

The incident is just another example of a growing list of brazen shootings in New York City that FOX 5 News documented in a report last week, including one shocking attack where a suspect continued shooting at a man who tripped over and fell on top of two children who were walking on the sidewalk.