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The Brief A coastal storm taking aim at the Tri-State area is bringing strong wind gusts that could ground the giant balloons during this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The iconic inflatables have only been fully grounded once in the 100-year history of the parade, when dangerous weather kept them deflated in 1971. Current city guidelines require the balloons to be lowered or grounded if sustained winds top 23 mph or gusts exceed 34 mph.



A powerful coastal storm taking aim at the Tri-State area is putting the giant balloons at this year's Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in jeopardy.

FOX 5 NY is tracking a forecast that includes a High Wind Watch for Manhattan, raising the possibility of an outcome that has not happened in more than 50 years. While the parade has survived rain, snow and bitter cold, dangerous winds remain the biggest threat to its most famous attraction.

Throughout the event's history, the giant balloons have only been entirely grounded once.

What happened in 1971

The backstory:

In 1971, strong winds and heavy rain created unsafe conditions along the Manhattan parade route. For the first time, organizers made the unprecedented decision to keep all of the giant inflatables grounded. While the floats, marching bands, and performers still made their way down to Herald Square, iconic characters like Snoopy and Donald Duck were entirely absent from the sky.

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Pictured: After the rainy 45th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25, 1971 -- (Photo by: NBC via Getty Images)

What are the wind limits

By the numbers:

Under current city guidelines, the giant balloons cannot fly if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or if wind gusts surpass 34 mph. These strict regulations were put into place following the 1997 parade, when powerful wind gusts of up to 40 mph blew the "Cat in the Hat" balloon into a lamppost. The falling debris struck and severely injured a spectator.

Even when winds remain just below the maximum limits, handlers can lower the balloons closer to the street. While they can fly as high as 55 feet in calm weather, crews can bring them down to about 10 feet to maintain control during gusty conditions.

New York, N.Y.: The Cat in the Hat balloon struggles to stay put in high winds during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan on November 27, 1997. His hat is deflated after a crash with a lamp post on 72nd Street that injured several people Expand

Who makes the decision

The other side:

The New York Police Department has the final say on whether the balloons can safely fly. Officials closely monitor the forecast and real-time conditions along the 2.5-mile route. Because weather can shift quickly and tall skyscrapers can speed up winds in narrow streets, the final decision is often made early Thanksgiving morning, sometimes less than an hour before the parade begins.

(Photo: Getty Images)