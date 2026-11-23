Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026: Street closures, route map
NEW YORK - The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns for the 100th time on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in New York City.
Local perspective:
The parade travels 2.5 miles through the heart of Manhattan, starting on the Upper West Side and finishing at Macy's Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street.
With millions planning to line the streets to watch the parade in person–and millions more planning to watch from home–here's what to know about the annual Thanksgiving celebration.
Thanksgiving Day Parade schedule
Dig deeper:
Here's what to expect on the morning of the parade.
6 a.m.
Spectators are encouraged to arrive at 6 a.m., especially those viewing from Central Park West.
8:30 a.m.
The parade and the parade telecast begin at 8 a.m.
Just before the parade ends
The parade always concludes with a performance from the Radio City Rockettes, followed by the arrival of Santa Claus.
12 p.m.
The parade telecast ends.
How to watch
The parade will air live on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock starting at 8:30 a.m. in all U.S. time zones.
Check your local listings for exact channels and times.
Featured
List of performances
This year's parade features almost two dozen performers, including Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah, Feid, and the K-pop group RIIZE.
See a detailed list of the floats and performances here.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route map
Big picture view:
The 2.5-mile parade route starts at West 77th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan's Upper West Side, then heads south down the edge of the park to Columbus Circle. From there, it turns east onto Central Park South before heading down Sixth Avenue. At 34th Street, the parade makes its final turn west to finish in front of Macy’s at Herald Square.
NYC street closures
The following streets will be closed for the parade:
Locations:
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 86th Street
- Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street
- 86th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 85th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 84th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 83rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 82nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
Route:
- Central Park West between 86th Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street
- Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)
- 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
Dispersal:
- 33rd Street between 5th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- 34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 41st Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street
- Broadway between 45th Street and 34thStreet
Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):
- 58th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue
- 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street
- 8th Avenue between 41st Street and 33rd Street
- Broadway between 33rd Street and 34th Street
- Broadway between Columbus Circle and 58th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 5th Avenue
- Central Park West between 86th Street and 96th Street
MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Downtown Production -- Pictured: Birds of a Feather Stream Together float -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images)
Additional Locations:
- 73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 70th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 69th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 67th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 66th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 65th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 64th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 63rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 62nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway
- 61st Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway
- 60th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 58th Street
- 58th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 57th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 54th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 50th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 49th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 48th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Rockefeller Plaza between 51st Street and 48th Street
- 47th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 46th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 45th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 44th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 41st Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 40th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 39th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 38th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 37th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 36th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 33rd Street and 32nd Street
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 59th Street
- 9th Avenue between 59th Street and 58th Street
- Broadway between Columbus Circle and 65th Street
- 8th Avenue between Columbus Circle and 58th Street
The closures remain in place at the NYPD's discretion. Certain streets will be closed the day before Thanksgiving.
The Source: This article was written with information from Macy's and the NYC Department of Transportation.