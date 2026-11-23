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The Brief The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York City The 2026 parade travels 2.5 miles through the heart of Midtown Manhattan, from West 77th Street to Macy's Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street. Almost two dozen artists are slated to perform this year, including Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah, Feid and the K-pop group RIIZE.



The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns for the 100th time on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in New York City.

Local perspective:

The parade travels 2.5 miles through the heart of Manhattan, starting on the Upper West Side and finishing at Macy's Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street.

With millions planning to line the streets to watch the parade in person–and millions more planning to watch from home–here's what to know about the annual Thanksgiving celebration.

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Thanksgiving Day Parade schedule

Dig deeper:

Here's what to expect on the morning of the parade.

6 a.m.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive at 6 a.m., especially those viewing from Central Park West.

8:30 a.m.

The parade and the parade telecast begin at 8 a.m.

Just before the parade ends

The parade always concludes with a performance from the Radio City Rockettes, followed by the arrival of Santa Claus.

12 p.m.

The parade telecast ends.

How to watch

The parade will air live on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock starting at 8:30 a.m. in all U.S. time zones.

Check your local listings for exact channels and times.

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List of performances

This year's parade features almost two dozen performers, including Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah, Feid, and the K-pop group RIIZE.

See a detailed list of the floats and performances here.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route map

Big picture view:

The 2.5-mile parade route starts at West 77th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan's Upper West Side, then heads south down the edge of the park to Columbus Circle. From there, it turns east onto Central Park South before heading down Sixth Avenue. At 34th Street, the parade makes its final turn west to finish in front of Macy’s at Herald Square.

NYC street closures

The following streets will be closed for the parade:

Locations:

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 86th Street

Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

86th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

85th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

84th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

83rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

82nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route:

Central Park West between 86th Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

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Dispersal:

33rd Street between 5th Avenue and 10th Avenue

34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

41st Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34thStreet

Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):

58th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue

32nd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street

8th Avenue between 41st Street and 33rd Street

Broadway between 33rd Street and 34th Street

Broadway between Columbus Circle and 58th Street

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 5th Avenue

Central Park West between 86th Street and 96th Street

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Downtown Production -- Pictured: Birds of a Feather Stream Together float -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC via Getty Images)

Additional Locations:

73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

70th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

69th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

67th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

66th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

65th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

64th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

63rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

62nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway

61st Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway

60th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 58th Street

58th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue

57th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

56th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

55th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

54th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

53rd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

51st Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

50th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

49th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

48th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Rockefeller Plaza between 51st Street and 48th Street

47th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

46th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

45th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

42nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

41st Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

40th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

39th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

38th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

37th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

36th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

6th Avenue between 33rd Street and 32nd Street

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 59th Street

9th Avenue between 59th Street and 58th Street

Broadway between Columbus Circle and 65th Street

8th Avenue between Columbus Circle and 58th Street

The closures remain in place at the NYPD's discretion. Certain streets will be closed the day before Thanksgiving.