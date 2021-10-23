What You Need To Know: Early voting in New York City and New Jersey

article

Voters in New York and in New Jersey New Yorkers have begun casting ballots in an early voting period.

NEW YORK:

Early voting in New York runs through October 31, ahead of Election Day on November 2.

To find your polling site, its hours, and view a sample ballot, CLICK HERE

New Yorkers will decide the city's next mayor, public advocate, comptroller, borough presidents, council members, and more. To find out about the candidates and ballot proposals, CLICK HERE.

Voting by mail is also allowed in New York. To learn how to request an absentee ballot online, by mail, by email or over the phone, CLICK HERE

Polls will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Election Day is also the final day to postmark your absentee ballot or drop it off at a poll site.

NEW JERSEY:

Early voting in New Jersey runs through Sunday, October 31. Registered voters can cast their ballot in person or by mail during this period.

Every county in the state will provide registered voters with an early voting option for the 2021 General Election. Early voting locations opened Saturday, October 23. Hours will be Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m. and Sunday, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

For more information, visit vote.nj.gov.

The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Monday, October 26. Ballots must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. on November 2, and be received by your county's Board of Elections on or Before November 8. Ballots can also be placed inside of a secure drop box or at your county's Board of Elections Office by 8 p.m. on November 2. Vote-by-mail ballots cannot be returned to an early voting location or a polling location on Election Day.

For more information about voting by mail, visit vote.nj.gov

