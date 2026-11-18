The Brief A former Cornell student’s sexual assault lawsuit sparked campus protests, a fraternity party ban and parallel state and university probes. Cornell just launched a review of Greek life's future alongside new consent training, a prevention research center and alcohol-free venues. Five accused men are trying to remove the state attorney general as special prosecutor, while one moved to dismiss the civil suit and a separate defendant was dropped.



More than two months after a former Cornell student filed a civil lawsuit alleging she was drugged and gang raped on campus, the fallout has escalated into an existential review of Cornell’s Greek life system and culture and a court battle over who will ultimately lead the reopened criminal probe.

Here’s a quick refresher on how the case has unfolded—and everything that has happened since early October.

Victim files lawsuit in 2024 assault

The backstory:

The unidentified victim filed the complaint on Sept. 16, claiming she was sexually assaulted at the Chi Phi fraternity house on campus in October 2024.

READ MORE: Cornell fraternity alleged gang rape investigation reopened following civil lawsuit

Her suit says the assault occurred after she was pressured into snorting ketamine, smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol, to the point where she was incapable of consenting to sex.

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The woman reported the incident to Cornell’s campus police department, but the local district attorney’s office opted not to prosecute anyone at the time, a decision which has called New York's voluntary intoxication laws into question.

The Tompkins County District Attorney's Office reopened the criminal investigation on Sept. 28 as public outrage built over the woman’s allegations.

State steps in, campus unrest grows

In the days following, student protests and faculty no-confidence pushes mounted, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ultimately stripped Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten of the case. She then appointed New York Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor.

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After that, Cornell announced that former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates will lead an independent review into the school’s sexual misconduct policies and campus response.

READ MORE: NY attorney general reviewing Cornell fraternity alleged gang rape handling

Greek life under fire

Cornell University leadership then rolled out sweeping restrictions on Greek life.

On Oct. 13, Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff suspended all parties and other social events at fraternity houses for the rest of the academic year. He additionally implemented a new "zero tolerance" policy for violations—any violations will result in an immediate emergency suspension of the chapter.

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He also pledged to add a case manager to the Office of Civil Rights and allow New York State Police investigators to assist with campus cases.

"These measures will provide time for a thorough review of fraternity life at Cornell to determine whether and how it can safely continue," Kotlikoff wrote in a letter to the campus community.

What's new:

On Nov. 16, Cornell went one step further.

The school announced that it will launch a comprehensive review of its Greek life system as well as its ties to student housing. In another letter to the campus community, Kotlikoff wrote explicitly that this review will "consider the future of fraternities and sororities at Cornell."

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In the letter, the president also outlined plans to expand mandatory in-person consent training to all undergraduates in spring 2027, establish a new academic research center focused on sexual assault prevention and invest in alcohol-free social venues.

National fraternity responds

The other side:

Meanwhile, Cornell has maintained that Chi Phi's Xi Chapter remains permanently closed.

In a statement provided to FOX 5 NY in October, National Chi Phi Fraternity Interim Executive Director Trey Robb condemned sexual assault "in the strongest possible terms" and noted that the fraternity acted immediately to expel the accused students.

Robb also distanced the national office from daily chapter operations, stating headquarters relies on local reporting and "does not have day-to-day operational control of our chapters."

Court fight over criminal investigation

While Cornell has been busy overhauling its campus policies, the question over who/what entity should run the reopened criminal probe has been called into question, as well.

Five of the seven accused fraternity members accused in Jane Doe's civil lawsuit have petitioned to have AG James removed as special prosector. Their attorneys argue that a social media post from Sept. 28 proves that she cannot be impartial.

"What this young woman has been forced to endure is horrific and unacceptable," she wrote on X. "I’m holding her in my heart and in my prayers. To her, and to all survivors: you’re not alone. We stand with you."

In response, James appointed former federal civil rights prosecutor and Cornell alumna Jacqueline Kelly as outside counsel to lead the day-to-day investigation and formally challenged the accused's petition in court filings, according to the Associated Press (AP).

"Jacqueline Kelly is a seasoned prosecutor who has overseen numerous cases from investigation through trial," James said in a statement. "With her criminal legal expertise, commitment to public service and judicial experience, I am confident that she will lead a fair and comprehensive investigation."

Civil lawsuit developments

While the fight over the criminal investigation continues, the civil lawsuit filed by Jane Doe against Cornell, Chi Phi, her former sorority Delta Delta Delta and the seven accused men continues to move forward.

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Since the lawsuit was initially filed, the plaintiff’s attorneys dropped former Chi Phi chapter president Orazio Petito from the lawsuit with prejudice after realizing he was misidentified as leading the fraternity at the time of the alleged assault, according to reporting by the Long Island Herald.

The seven former fraternity members named in the civil lawsuit have denied wrongdoing, and at least one, Diego Sarabia, has moved to dismiss the claims against him, according to court filings.

Will AG Letitia James be removed?

What's next:

The AP reports that a New York judge is weighing whether James can remain as special prosecutor in the criminal investigation.

For now, both the legal battles in New York courts and the wider push for reform inside Cornell’s Greek system remain unresolved.