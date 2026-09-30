Cornell student assault allegations highlight NY voluntary intoxication loophole
ITHACA, N.Y. - New York lawmakers are renewing efforts to close a state legal loophole regarding voluntary intoxication and sexual consent following allegations involving a Cornell University fraternity.
Under current New York state law, criminal protections specifically apply if an individual is rendered incapacitated by a substance administered without their consent. However, prosecuting cases where an individual voluntarily consumes alcohol or drugs and becomes severely impaired remains significantly more complex, often resulting in charges not being filed, according to FOX 5 N.Y. reporting.
Cornell alleged gang rape case reopened
The backstory:
The issue gained renewed attention after a former Cornell student accused seven men of sexually assaulting her at a campus fraternity house in 2024.
The Tompkins County District Attorney initially declined to bring criminal charges, citing the accuser's voluntary consumption of drugs and alcohol under existing state law. The investigation has since been reopened, and the district attorney stated the case will be presented to a grand jury.
What they're saying:
In response, New York State Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz and State Senator Natalia Fernandez are sponsoring legislation that would allow prosecutors to build cases based solely on whether an individual was too intoxicated to give consent, regardless of how they became impaired.
Under the proposed bill, a conviction could occur if it is demonstrated that a person reasonably should have known the accuser was incapacitated and unable to consent.
Dinowitz and Fernandez are reportedly holding a public rally in the Bronx on Thursday to build support for the measure, which Dinowitz has sought to pass since 2019.
New York is one of 19 states with similar laws regarding voluntary intoxication and sexual assault prosecution, according to The Associated Press.
State officials review Cornell’s handling of allegations
Dig deeper:
Earlier Wednesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office told FOX 5 N.Y. it is reviewing Cornell University’s handling of the alleged assault.
The office did not disclose the precise scope of what investigators are examining or what timeline exists for determining next steps.
Additionally, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called for an independent investigation into Cornell University’s response on Tuesday following the DA's decision to reopen the case.
The Source: Information for this report was provided by the New York Attorney General’s Office, an emailed statement from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York Penal Law § 130.00, New York State Assembly Bill A101-A and Senate Bill S54-A and The Associated Press, with additional reporting by FOX 5 N.Y. and FOX LOCAL.