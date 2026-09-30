NY attorney general reviewing Cornell fraternity alleged gang rape handling

The Brief The New York Attorney General’s Office is reviewing Cornell University’s handling of an alleged 2024 gang rape following a civil lawsuit filed by a former student. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called for an investigation into Cornell University’s response to the alleged assault on Tuesday. The AG's office did not disclose the precise scope of what investigators are examining or what timeline exists for determining next steps.



The New York Attorney General’s Office is reviewing Cornell University’s handling of an alleged 2024 gang rape following a civil lawsuit filed by a former student, a spokesperson for the office confirmed to FOX 5 N.Y.

What we know:

The unidentified victim filed the complaint on Sept. 16, claiming she was sexually assaulted at the Chi Phi fraternity house on campus in October 2024.

Her suit says the assault occurred after she was pressured into snorting ketamine, smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol, to the point where she was incapable of consenting to sex.

The woman reported the incident to Cornell’s campus police department, but the local district attorney’s office opted not to prosecute anyone at the time. It reopened the criminal investigation Monday as public outrage built over the woman’s allegations.

Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said his office has begun pursuing criminal charges against the seven alleged perpetrators and will present the case before a grand jury. The victim is suing the men allegedly involved in the reported gang rape, the fraternity, the university, a bar located near campus and others.

Hochul calls for investigation

What they're saying:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called for an independent investigation into Cornell University’s response on Tuesday following the DA's decision to reopen the case.

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"The allegations in this case are nothing short of horrifying," she said. "For any student to come forward after an experience like this takes extraordinary courage. No student should ever be left wondering whether the institutions meant to protect them will listen and act."

Hochul voiced her support for Van Houten’s decision to reopen the criminal investigation and called for an outside law firm to be hired to independently review the university’s response as well.

DA comments on 2024 investigation

The other side:

Van Houten defended his office’s actions Tuesday in several media interviews, arguing that while the male students involved did things that were "morally wrong," the woman’s initial account to police didn’t include allegations that she was drugged, incapacitated beyond the ability to consent or forced into sex. He also defended his office’s decision not to conduct an additional investigation after the woman initially spoke to police in 2024.

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In a statement, Cornell University supported reopening the investigation, emphasizing that an internal 2024 disciplinary panel expelled some students and suspended others, while closing the on-campus Chi Phi chapter.

Denying claims of lenient punishments—such as offering essay writing as a sole consequence—Cornell called such claims false and irresponsible, warning that misrepresenting the sanctions undermines survivor safety and reporting.

Dig deeper:

However, a newly surfaced transcript from November 2024 directly challenges the prosecutor's account of the initial police interview.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that a newly surfaced transcript from November 2024 shows the victim explicitly telling campus investigators she was entirely certain she had been raped.

According to the document, the woman stated she was rendered completely helpless after being coerced into consuming alcohol and narcotics at the Chi Phi house, while also detailing severe physical violence during the assault.

Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten acknowledged to media outlets that he did not review the full interview transcript before opting against criminal charges in 2024, according to the AP. Instead, Van Houten said his office relied on a written statement compiled by a university police officer and signed by the woman, which he previously characterized as comprehensive enough to close the matter without further inquiry.

What we don't know:

The New York Attorney General’s Office did not disclose the precise scope of what investigators are examining or what timeline exists for determining next steps.