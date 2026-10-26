What does New York City smell like? Hard Rock Bet reveals scent with new soap

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The Brief Hard Rock Bet launched "Rival Rinse," a bizarre line of soaps designed for sports bettors to wash away the shame of wagering on rival teams. The upcoming New York edition smells like a pizza slice and a bodega. The soaps are not sold in stores and can only be acquired by redeeming them through the Hard Rock Bet Rewards Store on their app.



Nothing says New York quite like a late-night pizza run, and now Hard Rock Bet wants to bring that exact experience into your shower.

What we know:

To help fans scrub away the shame of betting on a rival, Hard Rock Bet has launched a bizarre new line of soaps called Rival Rinse. The goal? To help you "wash away the shame, scrub off the betrayal and return to your true colors."

The upcoming New York edition of the soap is named "SuDway," and the scent profile is as uniquely NYC as it gets: a "New York slice with hints of bodega."

If you are wondering how exactly a soap captures the aroma of melted mozzarella, pepperoni grease, and the distinct aura of a corner bodega at 2 A.M., you aren't alone!

What we don't know:

Hard Rock Bet has yet to announce an official release date for the NYC-scented soap, which is still listed as "coming soon" on the website.

Beyond NYC

Big picture view:

The Rival Rinse collection spans several major football cities across the country with their own bizarre scent profiles.

Down in Florida, Miami fans can scrub down with "Miami Spice" (Cafecito with hints of Havana winds), while Tampa bettors can use "Tampa Bathe" (Oak cask with hints of swashbuckling).

Jacksonville gets "DUUUVALather" (Tropical citrus with hints of saltwater breeze), while Dallas features "America's Clean" (Smoky mesquite with hints of rodeo).

How to get it

What you can do:

The collection is not available in stores. Fans can only get their hands on a bar by redeeming it through the Hard Rock Bet Rewards Store on the brand's betting app.