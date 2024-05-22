NY school board elections: See the results for Westchester, Rockland, Putnam
WESTCHESTER COUNTY - Election results on school budgets are in for districts across Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties.
JUMP TO: WESTCHESTER l ROCKLAND l PUTNAM
Residents headed to the polls on Tuesday evening, and this morning, we are learning the results.
Here they are:
Westchester County
- Ardsley: The budget passed 890-358.
- Bedford: The budget passed 798-293.
- Blind Brook: The budget passed 844-197.
- Briarcliff Manor: The budget passed 479-91.
- Bronxville: The budget passed 303-57, according to lohud.
- Byram Hills: The budget passed 1,018-161.
- Chappaqua: The budget failed 2,006 to 1,128.
- Croton-Harmon: The budget passed 522-92.
- Dobbs Ferry: The budget passed 382-122.
- Eastchester: The budget passed 1,222-754.
- Edgemont: The budget passed 915-402.
- Elmsford: The budget passed607-293.
- Greenburgh: The budget passed 630-180.
- Harrison: The budget passed 1,129-554, according to lohud.
- Hastings-on-Hudson: The budget passed 1,206-313.
- Hendrick Hudson: The budget passed 1,244-393, according to lohud.
- Irvington: The budget passed 389-103.
- Katonah-Lewisboro: The budget passed 1,179-517.
- Lakeland: The budget passed 779-299.
- Mamaroneck: The budget passed 1,694-248.
- Mount Pleasant: The budget passed 425-160.
- Mount Vernon: The budget passed 1,164-483.
- New Rochelle: The budget passed 2,458-1,309, according to lohud.
- North Salem: The budget passed 378-159.
- Ossining: The budget passed 980-314, according to lohud.
- Peekskill: The budget passed 317-64.
- Pelham: The budget passed 1,549-445.
- Pleasantville: The budget passed 452-77.
- Pocantico Hills: The budget passed 157-37.
- Port Chester School District: The budget has been approved, 493 to 282.
- Rye: The budget passed 969-383.
- Rye Neck: The budget passed 690-145.
- Scarsdale Public Schools: The budget passed 1,185-558.
- Somers: The budget passed 1,902-774.
- Tarrytowns: The budget passed 457-93, according to lohud.
- Tuckahoe: The budget passed 610-236.
- Valhalla: The budget passed 537-240.
- White Plains: The budget passed 1,844-307, according to lohud.
- Yorktown: The budget passed 492-122.
Rockland County
- Clarkstown: The budget passed 4,234-1,623.
- East Ramapo: The budget failed 1,917-1,519.
- Nanuet: The budget passed 683-180.
- North Rockland: The budget passed 1,451-376, according to lohud.
- Nyack: The budget passed 1,221-291.
- Pearl River: The budget passed 641-175.
- South Orangetown: The budget passed.
- Suffern: The budget passed, according to lohud.