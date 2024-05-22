NY school board elections: See the results for Westchester, Rockland, Putnam

article

Election results on school budgets are in for districts across Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties.

Residents headed to the polls on Tuesday evening, and this morning, we are learning the results.

Here they are:

Ardsley: The budget The budget passed 890-358.

Bedford: The budget The budget passed 798-293.

Blind Brook: The budget The budget passed 844-197.

Briarcliff Manor: The budget The budget passed 479-91.

Bronxville: The budget passed 303-57, according to The budget passed 303-57, according to lohud

Byram Hills: The budget The budget passed 1,018-161.

Chappaqua : The budget : The budget failed 2,006 to 1,128.

Croton-Harmon : The budget : The budget passed 522-92.

Dobbs Ferry : The budget : The budget passed 382-122.

Eastchester: The budget The budget passed 1,222-754.

Edgemont : The budget : The budget passed 915-402.

Elmsford: The budget The budget passed 607-293.

Greenburgh : The budget : The budget passed 630-180.

Harrison : The budget passed 1,129-554, according to : The budget passed 1,129-554, according to lohud

Hastings-on-Hudson: The budget The budget passed 1,206-313.

Hendrick Hudson : The budget passed 1,244-393, according to : The budget passed 1,244-393, according to lohud

Irvington : The budget : The budget passed 389-103.

Katonah-Lewisboro : The budget : The budget passed 1,179-517.

Lakeland: The budget The budget passed 779-299.

Mamaroneck: The budget The budget passed 1,694-248.

Mount Pleasant : The budget : The budget passed 425-160.

Mount Vernon : The budget : The budget passed 1,164-483.

New Rochelle: The budget passed 2,458-1,309, according to The budget passed 2,458-1,309, according to lohud

North Salem : The budget : The budget passed 378-159.

Ossining: The budget passed 980-314, according to The budget passed 980-314, according to lohud

Peekskill: The budget The budget passed 317-64.

Pelham: The budget The budget passed 1,549-445.

Pleasantville : The budget : The budget passed 452-77.

Pocantico Hills : The budget : The budget passed 157-37.

Port Chester School District: The budget has been The budget has been approved , 493 to 282.

Rye : The budget : The budget passed 969-383.

Rye Neck : The budget : The budget passed 690-145.

Scarsdale Public Schools: The budget The budget passed 1,185-558.

Somers : The budget : The budget passed 1,902-774.

Tarrytowns : The budget passed 457-93, according to : The budget passed 457-93, according to lohud

Tuckahoe : The budget : The budget passed 610-236.

Valhalla : The budget : The budget passed 537-240.

White Plains : The budget passed 1,844-307, according to : The budget passed 1,844-307, according to lohud

Yorktown: The budget : The budget passed 492-122.

Clarkstown : The budget : The budget passed 4,234-1,623.

East Ramapo : The budget : The budget failed 1,917-1,519.

Nanuet: The budget The budget passed 683-180.

North Rockland : The budget passed 1,451-376, according to : The budget passed 1,451-376, according to lohud

Nyack: The budget The budget passed 1,221-291.

Pearl River: The budget The budget passed 641-175.

South Orangetown: The budget The budget passed

Suffern: The budget passed, according to The budget passed, according to lohud