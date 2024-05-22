Expand / Collapse search

NY school board elections: See the results for Westchester, Rockland, Putnam

By
Updated  May 22, 2024 10:42am EDT
Education
FOX 5 NY
Bronxville High School in Bronxville, New York, US, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Across New York state, but especially around the wealthy suburbs of New York City and Long Island, politicians and residents are sounding the alarm about Governor Kathy Hochuls plan to address a housing crisis. Photographer: Joe Buglewicz/Bloomberg via Getty Images article

Bronxville High School in Bronxville, New York. (Joe Buglewicz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

WESTCHESTER COUNTY - Election results on school budgets are in for districts across Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties.

JUMP TO: WESTCHESTER l ROCKLAND l PUTNAM

Residents headed to the polls on Tuesday evening, and this morning, we are learning the results. 

Here they are:

Westchester County

  • Ardsley: The budget passed 890-358.
  • Bedford: The budget passed 798-293.
  • Blind Brook: The budget passed 844-197.
  • Briarcliff Manor: The budget passed 479-91.
  • Bronxville: The budget passed 303-57, according to lohud.
  • Byram Hills: The budget passed 1,018-161.
  • Chappaqua: The budget failed 2,006 to 1,128.
  • Croton-Harmon: The budget passed 522-92.
  • Dobbs Ferry: The budget passed 382-122.
  • Eastchester: The budget passed 1,222-754.
  • Edgemont: The budget passed 915-402.
  • Elmsford: The budget passed607-293.
  • Greenburgh: The budget passed 630-180.
  • Harrison: The budget passed 1,129-554, according to lohud.
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: The budget passed 1,206-313.
  • Hendrick Hudson: The budget passed 1,244-393, according to lohud.
  • Irvington: The budget passed 389-103.
  • Katonah-Lewisboro: The budget passed 1,179-517.
  • Lakeland: The budget passed 779-299.
  • Mamaroneck: The budget passed 1,694-248.
  • Mount Pleasant: The budget passed 425-160.
  • Mount Vernon: The budget passed 1,164-483.
  • New Rochelle: The budget passed 2,458-1,309, according to lohud.
  • North Salem: The budget passed 378-159.
  • Ossining: The budget passed 980-314, according to lohud.
  • Peekskill: The budget passed 317-64.
  • Pelham: The budget passed 1,549-445.
  • Pleasantville: The budget passed 452-77.
  • Pocantico Hills: The budget passed 157-37.
  • Port Chester School District: The budget has been approved, 493 to 282.
  • Rye: The budget passed 969-383.
  • Rye Neck: The budget passed 690-145.
  • Scarsdale Public Schools: The budget passed 1,185-558.
  • Somers: The budget passed 1,902-774.
  • Tarrytowns: The budget passed 457-93, according to lohud.
  • Tuckahoe: The budget passed 610-236.
  • Valhalla: The budget passed 537-240.
  • White Plains: The budget passed 1,844-307, according to lohud.
  • Yorktown: The budget passed 492-122.

Rockland County

  • Clarkstown: The budget passed 4,234-1,623.
  • East Ramapo: The budget failed 1,917-1,519.
  • Nanuet: The budget passed 683-180.
  • North Rockland: The budget passed 1,451-376, according to lohud.
  • Nyack: The budget passed 1,221-291.
  • Pearl River: The budget passed 641-175.
  • South Orangetown: The budget passed.
  • Suffern: The budget passed, according to lohud.

Putnam County

  • Brewster: The budget passed 678-394.
  • Carmel: The budget passed 1,900-1,341.
  • Garrison: The budget passed 190-55, according to lohud.
  • Haldane: The budget passed 336-112, according to lohud.
  • Mahopac: The budget passed 1,161-921, according to lohud.
  • Putnam Valley: The budget passed 750-608.