40 families left homeless in NJ apartment fire

The Red Cross was working to find temporary housing for more than 40 families after an apartment building fire in New Jersey on Thursday.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. in the basement of a building on Madison St. in West New York.

The fire went to 4 alarms and flames and smoke poured out of the building.

SkyFOX showed firefighters on ladders pouring water onto the building.

There were reports that some firefighters suffered injures but there was no confirmation.

The Red Cross set up a reception center to meet and work with the families that were forced out of the building. The organization said it would provide emergency financial assistance to the families that were displaced.

The cause of the fire was unknown.