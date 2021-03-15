Wedding venue capacity increases in NY

"The stress level that I have felt and I’m sure many brides have felt has been indescribable," Juliana Asselta said.

She and her new husband James were supposed to tie the knot in front of all their friends and family members at the Piermont in Babylon last May, but the pandemic put a damper on their dream wedding.

The Holbrook, Long Island, couple went ahead with their nuptials privately, but their big reception is now set for this coming May.

"We were at a point where we thought we were only going to be able to have 50 guests, which my original guest list was about 250, so that was going to be very tough to do," said Juliana.

Starting Monday, wedding venues and catering halls in New York State can expand to 50% of their capacity, with a maximum of 150 people.

Masks will be required at all times, except when guests are seated while eating or drinking

Advertisement

Guests must also provide contact information for potential contact tracing.

Lastly, those in attendance must show proof of a negative COVID test prior to the event.

Andrew Affa and his team at The Piermont are ready with special enforcers in place.

"A security guard that is essentially going to be the mask-police of the event, just ensuring that guests and employees are wearing their masks at all times that are necessary," said Affa.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

As for Juliana, who’s a school band teacher and spoke to us while on a break at work, she’s keeping hope alive.

"That’s always lingering in the back of my mind, if we are going to be reverting back to 50 people or shutting down again, but I think I’m at the point where I’m just really hopeful that it’s going to happen," she said.

Juliana and James are sending out their new invitations this week. They’re excited to have a larger guest list, but hope all the regulations won’t deter people from coming.

Along with their invitation, there will be a list of state guidelines.