Expand / Collapse search

New York airport seeks owner of lost wedding album

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
New York
FOX 5 NY

Wedding album mystery at NY airport

A New York airport is looking to find the owner of a wedding album that turned up in lost and found.

NEW YORK - The Albany International Airport needs your help.

The airport’s lost and found department is attempting to locate the owners of a wedding album that was left in the terminal. 

Image 1 of 4

The Albany International Airport needs the public's help locating the owners of a missing wedding album. (Albany International Airport')

It’s believed the couple featured in the album has ties to the Greater Capital District.

So far, no one has come forward to claim the book, but airport officials say they will not stop until the album is reunited with the couple.

Anyone with information should contact (518)-242-2230.