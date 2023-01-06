New York airport seeks owner of lost wedding album
NEW YORK - The Albany International Airport needs your help.
The airport’s lost and found department is attempting to locate the owners of a wedding album that was left in the terminal.
It’s believed the couple featured in the album has ties to the Greater Capital District.
So far, no one has come forward to claim the book, but airport officials say they will not stop until the album is reunited with the couple.
Anyone with information should contact (518)-242-2230.