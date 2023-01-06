New York airport seeks owner of lost wedding album

"While a number of items are left behind in our terminal by our travelers and visitors, many have a sentimental value, far above the intrinsic value of the item. In these cases we often make an extraordinary effort to locate the owner." — Doug Myers, director of public affairs at the airport

The Albany International Airport needs your help.

The airport’s lost and found department is attempting to locate the owners of a wedding album that was left in the terminal.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Albany International Airport needs the public's help locating the owners of a missing wedding album. (Albany International Airport')

It’s believed the couple featured in the album has ties to the Greater Capital District.

So far, no one has come forward to claim the book, but airport officials say they will not stop until the album is reunited with the couple.

Anyone with information should contact (518)-242-2230.