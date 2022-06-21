Red Air flight catches fire after landing gear collapses at Miami International Airport

A Red Air flight from the Dominican Republic caught fire after its landing gear collapsed upon landing at Miami International Airport Tuesday afternoon, the airport said in a statement.

Red Air Flight 203 landed at Miami International Airport at 6:10 p.m. when its landing gear collapsed, which sparked a fire, the statement said. It departed from Las Americas International Airport.

A total of 126 people were on the flight and three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, a spokesperson said.

The FAA is investigation.

Video from WSVN-TV in Miami showed the commercial plane partly off the runway and in a grass area, and covered in fire suppresant foam.

An airport spokesperson said two flights have been delayed and two of the airport's four runways are closed.