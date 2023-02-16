Man fatally shot in Washington Heights

A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Washington Heights, the NYPD said.

Police responded just before 10 p.m. to an assault in progress at West 163rd St. and Riverside Drive in Washington Heights.

According to police, they found a 44-year-old man who had suffered gunshot wounds to the head and the chest.

The victim was transported to Lincoln Hospital by EMS, where he later died.

There have been no arrests. The investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the victim is still pending proper family notification.