Children, first responders among the injured after Wappingers Falls house explosion

More than a dozen people were injured after an explosion at a multi-family home in Dutchess County on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Central Hudson said a contractor struck a gas service line, causing an explosion and fire, leading the building to collapse.

More than a dozen people were injured in the explosion. Their conditions are said to be critical.

Police say among the injured are two children and five first responders.

Power and gas has been cut off in the surrounding area as a precaution.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area of Main Street, Mesier Park and North Mesier Avenue, along with Mill Street and High Street in the village of Wappingers Falls to allow fire and EMS to respond.

"I have been briefed on the building collapse in Dutchess County and have deployed State emergency services personnel to assist in response efforts," Governor Kathy Hochul said in a tweet.

"We were standing by the window, and all of the sudden there was this huge 'BOOM' noise ... I looked out and there was fire," an eyewitness, Amy Parks, said in a video posted to Facebook.