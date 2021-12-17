Shopping Cart Killer: Virginia serial killer responsible for 4 murders, police say

article

Authorities say evidence found in Virginia points to the existence of a serial killer responsible for at least four murders.

At a news conference on Friday, police dubbed Anthony Robinson as the Shopping Cart Killer.

They say he met the victims on dating sites and then meets him at motels where he beats them to death and transports the bodies to their final resting spot.

"He's a predator as all serial killers are," Chief Kevin Davis says. "He does unspeakable things with his victims."

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Police say the latest set of human remains were found Wednesday tucked away in an isolated wooded area. The remains were in a container near a shopping cart in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.

Two other bodies were found in Harrisonburg on Nov. 23, 2021. Police identified the victims as Allene Elizabeth Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, Virginia and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville. Police say their bodies were also transported into the woods in a shopping cart.

They believe another victim is Cheyenne Brown, a missing Washington, D.C. woman because of a tattoo they found on the body.

A fourth victim has not been identified but police say they are following leads on a victim who had been reported missing in the area where the body was found.

Chief Kevin Davis was joined by Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner and Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Chief, Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics at the news conference.

Robinson's lawyer, Louis Nagy, declined to comment on the substance of the charges against his client in Harrisonburg. Robinson has not yet been formally charged in Fairfax County, but police said charges are forthcoming.

A scheduling hearing in Harrisonburg is set for Dec. 27.

Watch FOX 5 News: