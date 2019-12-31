Viral video shows man grab woman off subway

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

(NEW YORK) A police union is slamming Mayor Bill de Blasio for an incident aboard a Bronx subway where a man is seen carrying a woman off the car in what appears to be an attempted abduction.

The man grabs the woman who was sitting next to another man and carries her off a 6 Train at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview station about 2:45 a.m. Monday, reported the NY Post.

In the video, the man in a red coat and red pants is sitting directly in front of the woman, leaning over, and trying to talk to her.

Once the subway stops, the man picks the woman up and makes his way onto a bench on the subway platform. He sits down as the woman struggles to break free.

The whole time, the woman curses at the man and tells him to 'get off.'

She gets away and goes back on the train.

“Get the f–k up,” the woman tells the man who was sitting next to her.

She tells the man that another man “grabbed me off the train,” according to the video.

“Who grabbed you?” the man responded.

The video, taken by a straphanger and viewed more than 700,000 times on Twitter, ends with the man walking away.

The suspect, identified as Bronx resident Sonny Alloway, 48, was arrested Monday afternoon near the intersection of Rosedale Avenue and Randall Avenue, police told the Post.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association responded by tweeting:

"The criminal element in NYC & State have no fear of the criminal justice system. DeBlasio & other elected officials support have criminals. Cops & working people are now looked upon as the bad people. New Yorkers should brace themselves things are about to get really bad soon!"