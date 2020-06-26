Violent night across NYC leaves 1 dead, several wounded

Police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a woman and injured a man in the Flatiron District of Manhattan as a series of shootings took place across the city.

The deadly shooting took place just after midnight at 26th Street and 5th Avenue.

Police sources say Erica Lopez, 19, was declared dead at Bellevue Hospital. Andres Arias, 21, was shot in the leg and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect drove off in a grey sedan in the wrong direction along Fifth Avenue before turning off on a side street. Fifth Avenue remained closed Friday morning between 26th and 27th Streets.

It was not clear if the victims knew each other.

Shootings were reported across the city hours earlier including a young girl who was grazed in East Harlem, and shootings in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and the Rockaways. None of those incidents was fatal.

Shootings were up 36 percent this year and murders were up 23 percent, according to NYPD statistics.