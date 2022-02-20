Violent home invasion in Brooklyn: NYPD

article

The search is on for a trio of armed suspects after a violent home invasion in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says that around 2 p.m. on Saturday at an apartment on Voorhies Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, the victim, a 39-year-old man, answered his door after a woman approached saying he had not paid his monthly dues.

When the victim opened the door, two men forced their way into the apartment brandishing firearms.

The men demanded the victim's property and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, one of the men fired his gun, striking the victim in the left leg.

The men then bound the victim's wrists with zip ties and proceeded to remove property from the apartment, including a Rolex watch, an iPhone 12, and numerous credit cards before fleeing the scene.

The stolen goods had an estimated total value of around $1,600.

The victim was taken to NY Langone Hospital in stable condition.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.