Violent Bronx laundromat robbery

Police in New York are looking for a man who brutally stabbed a laundromat worker and a customer during a robbery.

The NYPD says it happened about 3 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 inside of a laundromat located at 3236 Boston Road in the Allerton section of the Bronx.

Police say the man went into the laundromat and attempted to rob the cash register.

He stabbed a 37-year-old female employee multiple times in the head, face, and body. He then proceeded to stab a 45-year-old male customer in the hand before taking off from the store on foot.

He ended up not taking any money in the incident.

Advertisement

EMS took the victims to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi. They were both in stable condition.