Violent assault on police officer outside Bronx station

Footage released by the NYPD shows the moment a man assaulted a police officer outside a station house in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

The man passed security barriers outside of the precinct and approached an officer and suddenly and unexpectedly punched the officer in the face causing pain, bruising and swelling to the officer's face, said police.

The officers were not seriously injured.

Cops found crack cocaine in the man's pants pocket, said police.

Chief Terence Monahan said the officers involved "did a tremendous job arresting the man so he can’t hurt any New Yorker."

Clarence Joe, 34, was charged with assaulting a police officer, harassment and drug possession.