Vinyl outsells CDs for the first time since 1987

For the first time in over three decades, vinyl albums outsold CDs, according to a report by the Recording Industry Association of America.

It marks the 16th consecutive year of increasing vinyl sales and accounts for 71% of physical format revenues.

Vinyl albums sold 41 million copies, versus just 33 million for CDs.

Both, unsurprisingly, still pale in comparison to streaming, which saw the average number of subscriptions grow to 92 million in 2022, compared with an average of 84 million in 2021.

According to NPR, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a major spike in demand for vinyl records, driven primarily by younger buyers.