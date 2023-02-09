NYC woman tries to kill look-alike with poisoned cheesecake

article

"She laced a slice of cheesecake with a deadly drug so she could steal her unsuspecting victim’s most valuable possession, her identity." — Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz

A Brooklyn woman has been found guilty in a bizarre identity theft plot of her doppelgänger, in which she tried to kill her with a poisoned cheesecake.

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, of Sheepshead Bay, faces up to 25 years in prison when she's sentenced on March 21. She had tried to kill a Queens woman who resembled her and then stole her identification cards and jewelry.

The incident happened back in August 2016. Nasyrova visited the Forest Hills home of the then 35-year-old victim bearing a gift of a cheesecake, which was laced with a Russian drug called Phenazepam, a highly potent sedative.

At the time, authorities said the women resembled each other, having dark hair, the same skin complexion, and other similar physical traits. They were also both Russian speakers.

The victim ate the dessert and afterward began to feel sick and lay down.

Before passing out, the victim’s last memory was of seeing the other woman sitting beside her inside her home.

The following day, the victim’s friend discovered her unconscious in her bed, dressed in lingerie with pills scattered around her body, as if she had attempted to kill herself. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

"Fortunately, her victim survived and the poison led right back to the culprit. The defendant deserves to be held accountable for her crime with a long term of incarceration." — Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz

When she returned home, she realized her passport and employment documents were missing, along with a gold ring and other valuables.

Cheesecake residue found in the container was tested and confirmed to have been laced with Phenazepam. The pills found on the floor, where the victim was discovered, were also tested and confirmed to be Phenazepam.

Nasyrova was also convicted of attempted assault, assault, unlawful imprisonment, and petit larceny.