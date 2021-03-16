Vigil honors EMT 4 years after her murder

FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo spent March 16, 2017, on the job earning a living for her five boys. Jose Gonzalez was allegedly high when he jumped on the rear bumper of Arroyo's ambulance.

Arroyo, 44, jumped out to look. Gonzalez then jumped behind the wheel and took off. Prosecutors say he ran over Arroyo twice before dragging her to the intersection of White Plains Road and Watson Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

Four years to the night of her death, her alleged killer is still awaiting trial.

"It makes us real upset because there is no closure," David Malave, Arroyo's uncle, said. "Still waiting and people keep asking what happened, what happened."

Family members and friends huddled, hugged, and cried. They still remember Arroyo's selflessness and how much she loved her kids.

Arroyo's family said her memorial will continue lighting up the street where she was struck four years ago.

Gonzalez is due back in Supreme Court in the Bronx on March 23.

The Bronx DA's office blames the coronavirus pandemic for the delay but promises closure for the Arroyo family eventually.