Video: Suspects beat, rob 67-year-old in the Bronx

The NYPD has released video of a group of suspects who chased down and brutally beat and robbed a 67-year-old man in the Bronx last week.

Authorities say that on August 15, the victim was walking on East 151st Street in Melrose when he was approached by the suspects, who pushed him to the ground and began to punch and kick him.

The suspects then took the man's backpack, $300 in cash, and left before turning moments later to assault the victim again and steal the victim's cellphone.

The suspects then ran away on foot heading east on 151st Street.

The victim sustained several injuries to his head and face and lost a tooth in the attack. He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.