Video shows man smashing through glass window at Bronx church

Police have released images of a person who vandalized a church in the Bronx last month.

Video footage from a security camera shows a man gesturing and then throwing a rock at the front entrance of the church at the Parish of St. Brendan and St. Ann in the Norwood section of the borough, police said.

The video then shows the man running and body-slamming a glass window at the entrance. The man smashes through the glass and then emerges, the video shows.

The NYPD said this happened at about 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

"No property was taken from the interior of the church," police said. "The individual fled the scene on foot southbound on Perry Avenue."

The video shows the man was wearing a light-colored sweatsuit with the letters FBG on the front.

If you have any information, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimeStoppers.NYPDonline.org, or Twitter @NYPDTips.