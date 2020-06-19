Expand / Collapse search

Video shows man smashing through glass window at Bronx church

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Norwood
FOX 5 NY

Bronx church vandalized

The NYPD released video footage from security cameras showing a person throwing an object at a glass window of a church in the Bronx and then body-slamming the window, smashing through. This happened on May 19, 2020.

NEW YORK - Police have released images of a person who vandalized a church in the Bronx last month.

Video footage from a security camera shows a man gesturing and then throwing a rock at the front entrance of the church at the Parish of St. Brendan and St. Ann in the Norwood section of the borough, police said. 

The video then shows the man running and body-slamming a glass window at the entrance. The man smashes through the glass and then emerges, the video shows.

The NYPD said this happened at about 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. 

"No property was taken from the interior of the church," police said. "The individual fled the scene on foot southbound on Perry Avenue."

The video shows the man was wearing a light-colored sweatsuit with the letters FBG on the front.

If you have any information, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimeStoppers.NYPDonline.org, or Twitter @NYPDTips.

————

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It's FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

————