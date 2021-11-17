Video shows man firing gun outside auto repair shop in Queens

The NYPD is trying to identify the person who opened fire on a street in Queens early Friday morning.

The incident happened in front of Wicho Corps Auto Repair on 29th Street in Astoria just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 12, police said.

Police released video footage from a security camera showing a person with a handgun standing next to a car and then firing several shots into the air. The car then speeds away, the video shows.

The NYPD said the gunman then got into a black BMW 6-series car and got away.

Investigators recovered security camera video from an apartment building on the same block showing someone they believe is the same man walking through the lobby about five minutes before the gunfire.

Cops said the man was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, tan boots, blue jeans, and a blue-and-white New York Yankees baseball cap.

If you have any information, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimesStoppers.NYPDonline.org , or Twitter @NYPDTips .