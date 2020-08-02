Expand / Collapse search
Video shows gunman shooting unsuspecting victim in Brooklyn: NYPD

Published 
East New York
FOX 5 NY

Gunman shoots victim in East New York

The NYPD is searching for a gunman who shot an unsuspecting 21-year-old in East New York on July 4.

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a gunman that opened fire on an unsuspecting victim on July 4 in East New York.

The suspect can be seen on surveillance video from just before 3 a.m. approaching the 21-year-old victim, who is standing on Sheffield Avenue near Hegeman Avenue. The suspect sneaks up behind the victim and opens fire with a handgun, shooting the victim in the back and the left shoulder.

The suspect then ran away north on Sheffield Avenue.

The gunman is described as a light-skinned adult male, roughly 22 years old, last seen wearing a light-colored long sleeve shirt, light colored pants and a fishing hat.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Police say all calls are confidential.

