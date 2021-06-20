VIDEO: Police seeking suspects after wild gun battle in the Bronx

The NYPD is seeking to identify three suspects in connection to a wild gun battle in the streets of the Bronx last week.

According to authorities, the incident happened just before midnight on June 13, near the intersection of Matthews Avenue and Waring Avenue in the Allerton section of the Bronx.

Two groups apparently approached each other on the street, before drawing guns and beginning to shoot at each other.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows one group of gunmen ducking behind cars and firing shots before fleeing the scene.

Two stray bullets struck a nearby home and two more bullets struck a nearby unoccupied vehicle.

No one was reportedly injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

The shooting is just another one of a rash of gun violence that has plagued the streets of New York City over the last year. According to the NYPD, the number of shootings in May increased by nearly 75% compared to the same month last year.

Advertisement