Video shows minivan knocking down woman and then leaving

The NYPD is looking for the man who was behind the wheel of a minivan that knocked over an elderly woman in the Bronx and didn't bother to stay at the scene.

Police released security camera video showing the minivan turning left in a shopping center parking lot and striking the woman, who was pushing a shopping cart. She is seen falling to the ground.

The minivan stops, the driver-side door opens and quickly closes, and then the driver drives away, the video shows.

The incident happened near a ShopRite on 1994 Bruckner Boulevard on Nov. 16 at 1:45 p.m., police said. The minivan exited the parking lot onto Turnbull Avenue and then headed southbound on Pugsley Avenue, cops said.

EMS brought the woman, 78, to Jacobi Hospital, where she was treated for pain and bruising to her left leg, police said.

The NYPD described the minivan as a light-colored Honda Odyssey.

If you have any information that could help police, you can contact Crime Stoppers: 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), nypdcrimestoppers.com, @NYPDTips (Twitter).

Advertisement

Have you seen this vehicle? Police are looking for this Honda Odyssey minivan and the man who was behind its wheel on Nov. 16, 2019. (NYPD)

____

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

____