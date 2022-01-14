Man shot over parking spot in NYC on New Year's Day

The NYPD is searching for a man they say was caught on video shooting another driver after a dispute over parking in Midtown on New Year's Day.

According to authorities, at around 5:15 a.m. on January 1, the victim, a 27-year-old man, got into a parking dispute with the unidentified suspect, who was driving a white 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee on West 38th Street between 10th and 11th Avenue.

Police say the victim approached the driver-side door of the suspect's vehicle, when the suspect fired a gun, hitting the victim in his left arm. The suspect then drove away.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai St. Luke's in stable condition.

Police have released surveillance video of the incident, along with photos that show the suspect in Bedford-Stuyvestant near Patchen Avenue, where he parked the vehicle after the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.