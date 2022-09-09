Video: Man kidnapped off Queens street

A man was snatched off of a Queens street and robbed.

The NYPD says it happened last month, but they are now releasing video of the incident in hopes that someone will help identify the suspects.

A 31-year-old man was approached by two men in a black Chevrolet Camaro around 3 a.m. on a Ridgewood street.

They pulled a gun and claimed to be DEA agents. They then pistol whipped the victim and punched him in the head and body before covering his head and shoving him into his vehicle.

They threw the man out of the car in the area of 8th St. and Myrtle Ave.

They took off with the man's car, wallet, phone, and approximately $1,700.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises to his face. EMS took him to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The New York City Police Department says that the unidentified individuals they are looking for in connection with the crime are described as males wearing masks. They had a security video of them taken in an elevator.