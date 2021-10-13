VIDEO: Duo brutally beat woman on Brooklyn street

A 30-year-old woman was brutally beaten unconscious by another woman and a man on a street in Brooklyn. The NYPD released a video of the shocking assault.

The pair approached the woman in front of 211 Powell Street in Brownsville about 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 6th. The woman punched the victim causing her to fall into a curbside planting area. The man then punched and kicked the victim several times in her head and body, knocking her unconscious.

The man then took the victim's purse, two phones, $50, and a neck chain before the two took off on foot.

EMS took the victim to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. She was treated for trauma to her face and head.

Anyone with information in regard to the attack was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted online at the Crime Stoppers website: https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.