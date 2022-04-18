Video shows gunman opening fire into private driveway in Queens

The NYPD was searching for the gunman who opened fire into a private driveway in Cambria Heights, Queens.

Video of the incident on April 13 at about 4:10 a.m. showed the man walking into the driveway at 115th Ave. and 221st St. and discharging his gun multiple times.

He appeared to be aiming downwards. A basement window sustained damage.

The man then walked away. There were no reported injuries. He fled in a vehicle, added cops.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.