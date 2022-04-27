Video: Driver beaten and robbed after wild crash in the Bronx

Police are looking for 5 men in connection with a wild road rage crash, beating, and robbery incident in the Bronx.

The NYPD says it happened about 6:40 p.m. on Exterior St. in the Concourse section.

A 53-year-old man driving a Kia van had a crash with a Lexus SUV as they both headed northbound up the street. The crash sent both vehicles into a parked Honda sedan.

After the crash, 5 unidentified men and 23-year-old Miquiel Guerrero, who was the driver of the Lexus, surrounded the victim's vehicle.

One of them climbed on top of the victim's vehicle as Guerrero allegedly repeatedly punched the victim in the face. The victim got out of the van and ran away.

Two of the other men jumped into the van and drove away. Three others jumped into the Honda sedan and drove off.

Guerrero stayed at the scene. Police arrested him and charged him with robbery.

EMS found the victim and took him to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi with cuts to the face and a fractured eye socket.

The five unapprehended individuals were described as light-skinned males, 18 to 25 years old. The NYPD released images of the incident in hopes that someone would help identify them.

