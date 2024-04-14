Doorbell camera captures moment car goes airborne into California home

A doorbell camera in Jurupa Valley, Calif. captured the dramatic moment a vehicle went airborne and launched into a neighbor’s house.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. local time on Thursday, April 4.

The black car can be seen speeding down the residential street before it jumps the curb and goes airborne over two vehicles parked in the driveway.

The car soars over the vehicles and dives into the garage door, also landing on top of one of the trucks.

The Riverside County Fire Department told Storyful, who obtained the video from Richard Hernandez, that the crash caused "major damage" to the home.

The driver was able to safely get out of the vehicle before emergency responders arrived and was taken to the hospital for "minor to moderate" injuries.

No one inside the home was hurt.

Hernandez told Storyful the driver was trying to make a left turn at speed when they lost control and crashed into the house, damaging the house and four cars.

This story was reported from Detroit. Storyful contributed.