Video: Man brutally punches victim in face on Bronx street

The NYPD has released disturbing video showing a brutal and unprovoked attack on a street in the Bronx last week.

The attack happened in front of Fuego Tipico Restaurant at 163 E. 188th St. in Fordham Heights at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

The security camera video shows a man wearing gloves approach another man from behind and then throw a swinging punch, striking him on the right side of his face. The video shows the victim collapse to the sidewalk and not move.

"[T]he victim exited the restaurant, stop and observed several individuals talking, at which time an unidentified individual exited the restaurant put on a pair of gloves and positioned himself behind the victim," New York City police described the attack in a news release. "Without prior conversation or altercation, the individual punched the victim in the face before returning back into the restaurant and later to parts unknown."

Police officers responded to the scene and found the 52-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive. EMS brought him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where medical staff treated him for a skull fracture, a broken cheekbone, and brain bleeding. The victim is in critical but stable condition.

The NYPD described the attacker as a partially balding adult man with a medium complexion and a medium build. He was wearing black pants, a black T-shirt, and gloves during the attack.

If you have any information, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimeStoppers.NYPDonline.org, or Twitter @NYPDTips.