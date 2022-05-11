Video: Bronx smash-and-grab thieves steal over $130K in jewelry

The NYPD is searching for two men who smashed the front window of a jewelry business in the Bronx and stole over $130,000 in goods in a brazen daytime robbery, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to police, just before 4 p.m. on Friday, April 29, the suspects approached a jewelry store on Grand Concourse in the Fordham Heights section.

One of the suspects is seen on security footage using an implement to smash in the front window, and both suspects then begin to remove jewelry valued at roughly $131K before fleeing to parts unknown.

The first suspect is described as a man standing approximately 6'0" tall and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white sneakers, black gloves, and a black face mask.

The second suspect is described as man standing approximately 5'8" tall and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white sneakers, black gloves, and a black face mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.