Video: Bronx gunman kills 19-year-old in daylight shooting

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a gunman wanted for allegedly firing the bullet that struck and killed a 19-year-old man in the Bronx on Saturday.

Authorities say that on Saturday, at around 1:30 p.m., a suspect got out of a gray Honda Pilot near 156th Street and Melrose Avenue in the Melrose section.

A shocking video released by the authorities shows the gunman opening fire in the middle of the street in broad daylight.

19-year-old Melvin Urena, who was riding an electric scooter at the time, was struck in the head and in the right leg by bullets.

Police say the suspect then fled back into the vehicle, which was last seen heading eastbound on East 156th Street.

Urena was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips .

Police say calls are strictly confidential.



