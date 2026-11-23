The Brief A judge revoked bail for the ex-NYPD detective charged with murder for a fatal shooting on the George Washington Bridge. Victor Romero, 62, pleaded not guilty to an upgraded charge of second-degree murder after he was free on $1 million bail from an initial manslaughter charge. Relatives for the victim, Koran Irvine, and their family attorney praised the judge's decision to have Romero held without bail.



Retired NYPD detective Victor Romero was ordered held without bail in a Lower Manhattan courtroom after pleading not guilty to an upgraded second-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of a Con Edison employee on the George Washington Bridge.

What we know:

Romero, 62, was previously free after posting $1 million bail on an initial manslaughter charge. Weeks ago, a grand jury indicted him on second-degree murder after prosecutors presented new evidence. During Monday's hearing, a judge ordered him to be held without bail.

Credit: Dean Moses/AMNY

He is accused of fatally shooting Koran Irvine, 46, a husband, father of two and longtime Con Edison employee, on Oct. 20 while Irvine was driving home from work. Prosecutors allege that a near collision on the bridge led Romero to aggressively tailgate Irvine's car before pulling alongside it and firing a shot.

Big picture view:

Although Romero was initially arrested on a murder charge and later arraigned on first-degree manslaughter, a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on second-degree murder on Oct. 27.

Supporters, family members and fellow Con Edison coworkers packed the Lower Manhattan courthouse for Monday's proceedings, with overflow crowds forming lines unable to enter the courtroom or the building. An attorney representing Irvine's family described the ruling as a "major turnaround" and "brick-by-brick building justice."

Featured article

What they're saying:

"I walked in and the union brothers and sisters embraced me. The court officers embraced me. The police officers outside of the court embraced me. The working-class civilians embraced me," said Zeria Irvine, the victim's sister.

"Additional surveillance footage, additional physical evidence, additional guns and ammo that was recovered subject to search warrants. Based upon the additional evidence, that included semiautomatic weapons, that were not initially disclosed, the Manhattan District Attorney's office felt that remand was appropriate," said Keith White, an attorney for Irvine's family.

Featured article

Dig deeper:

Newly filed court documents reveal ballistics testing linked a 9mm pistol recovered from Romero's home to the bullet that killed Irvine and that Romero told detectives the day after the shooting that he was the only driver of the Range Rover in question.

Prosecutors also revealed surveillance video allegedly shows Romero wiping down the SUV hours after the shooting, including the area around the driver's side window, where he allegedly fired the shot that killed Irvine.

What's next:

Romero will be held in custody as his murder case plays out. He is due back in court Feb. 2.