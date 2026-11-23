Ex-NYPD detective Victor Romero held without bail on murder charge in GWB shooting
NEW YORK - Retired NYPD detective Victor Romero was ordered held without bail in a Lower Manhattan courtroom after pleading not guilty to an upgraded second-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of a Con Edison employee on the George Washington Bridge.
What we know:
Romero, 62, was previously free after posting $1 million bail on an initial manslaughter charge. Weeks ago, a grand jury indicted him on second-degree murder after prosecutors presented new evidence. During Monday's hearing, a judge ordered him to be held without bail.
Credit: Dean Moses/AMNY
He is accused of fatally shooting Koran Irvine, 46, a husband, father of two and longtime Con Edison employee, on Oct. 20 while Irvine was driving home from work. Prosecutors allege that a near collision on the bridge led Romero to aggressively tailgate Irvine's car before pulling alongside it and firing a shot.
Big picture view:
Although Romero was initially arrested on a murder charge and later arraigned on first-degree manslaughter, a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on second-degree murder on Oct. 27.
Supporters, family members and fellow Con Edison coworkers packed the Lower Manhattan courthouse for Monday's proceedings, with overflow crowds forming lines unable to enter the courtroom or the building. An attorney representing Irvine's family described the ruling as a "major turnaround" and "brick-by-brick building justice."
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What they're saying:
"I walked in and the union brothers and sisters embraced me. The court officers embraced me. The police officers outside of the court embraced me. The working-class civilians embraced me," said Zeria Irvine, the victim's sister.
"Additional surveillance footage, additional physical evidence, additional guns and ammo that was recovered subject to search warrants. Based upon the additional evidence, that included semiautomatic weapons, that were not initially disclosed, the Manhattan District Attorney's office felt that remand was appropriate," said Keith White, an attorney for Irvine's family.
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Dig deeper:
Newly filed court documents reveal ballistics testing linked a 9mm pistol recovered from Romero's home to the bullet that killed Irvine and that Romero told detectives the day after the shooting that he was the only driver of the Range Rover in question.
Prosecutors also revealed surveillance video allegedly shows Romero wiping down the SUV hours after the shooting, including the area around the driver's side window, where he allegedly fired the shot that killed Irvine.
What's next:
Romero will be held in custody as his murder case plays out. He is due back in court Feb. 2.
The Source: This article includes statements from Koran Irvine's family and their attorney, information from the Manhattan District Attorney's office as well as court filings, and the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI).