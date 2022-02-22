Victim handcuffed, beaten in Brooklyn building by men pretending to be cops

article

The NYPD was searching for two men who pretended to be cops when they handcuffed and beat a man inside the Cypress Hills Houses.

The suspects knocked on the victim's door on Jan. 8 at about 8:15 a.m. The suspects told the man they were police officers. When the 53-year-old man opened the door the suspects put the man in handcuffs and brought him to another part of the building where they punched him in the head and body, said police.

The suspects then took $100 from the victim's pocket and removed the handcuffs.

EMS responded to the scene, but the victim refused medical attention.

The suspects were described as males in their 20’s-30’s. Both last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential.